Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that he has approved legal recognition for 100% ethanol fuel. The move is aimed at making ethanol a viable alternative to petrol and reducing India's Rs 22 lakh crore import bill for fossil fuels.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that he has approved giving legal recognition for 100 per cent ethanol blend fuel, saying that such a move will help reduce import dependence.

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Speaking at a press conference commemorating 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Minister Gadkari said, "Last night at 8 PM, I signed the file making rules for 100% ethanol and giving it legal process."

Talking about import dependence regarding fossil fuels for India, Minister Gadkari said that ethanol will emerge as a "viable alternative to petrol", and help reduce the burden of Rs 22 lakh crore worth of imports. "The country has an import of 22 lakh crores. Now, the resolution we made to reduce this import... gradually gas will also be produced in the country. An alternative to petrol and diesel will also be ready," he said.

Automakers Embrace Flex-Fuel Technology

Talking about attending the launch of Maruti Suzuki's WagonR being launched in a 'flex-fuel' model, which runs on 100 per cent ethanol, Gadkari expressed confidence in even two-wheelers being made for this, and multiple companies will soon adopt the model. "I am pleased to share that I had the opportunity to launch the Maruti Suzuki WagonR running on 100% ethanol. Among the motorcycles launched, three out of five are from Hero MotoCorp, and two of Hero's motorcycles have already been launched on 100% ethanol," he said.

"In the next two months, companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai will also launch vehicles that run entirely on 100% ethanol," he added.

Gadkari on Pushback Against Ethanol Push

Talking about his push for ethanol blends for fuel, the Union Minister said that he faced a pushback against the idea, with some misinformation also being spread. "I used to talk about this dream, and people used to laugh. Some friends even used to criticize it. I'll tell you a good story about how efforts are made to defame ethanol," he said.

Narrating an incident, the Union minister said that a public personality once called him and told him about his jeep breaking down, where it was claimed that the vehicle was facing a problem because of ethanol blending. "One person called me and said his jeep had broken down. When he took it to the mechanic, the mechanic said the car broke down because of putting ethanol in it. I asked him if his car runs on petrol or diesel. He said diesel. I said, 'We don't even put ethanol in diesel, so how did it break down?' So, many attempts were made to spread misinformation," Gadkari said.

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Nitin Gadkari attended the launch event of Maruti Suzuki's flex-fuel car on June 4.

Development in Nagpur

Speaking further on 12 years of governance under PM Modi, the Union Minister highlighted how multiple projects have been developed across various sectors. He said, "Thanks to the double-engine government, Nagpur has witnessed significant work across various sectors...projects include the Oxygen Park and Bird Park, and we are currently developing an adventure park as well...we completed Phase 1 of the Metro and are now preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 3. Major institutions like AIIMS Nagpur, IIM, National Law University, and IIIT Butibori have been established."