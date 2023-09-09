G20 Summit: PM Modi, Japanese counterpart hold bilateral meeting, pledge to enhance cooperation in key sectors

India and Japan share deep-rooted historical connections, dating back to the 6th century when Buddhism was introduced to Japan. Their political ties have strengthened in response to regional challenges posed by an assertive China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday (September 9) held a bilateral meeting during the G20 Summit that is held in the national capital, which is hosted under India's presidency this year. The meeting took place at the G20 Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Fumio Kishida arrived in the national capital ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit to participate in discussions on various global issues. Japan aims to showcase its proactive stance on contributing to global challenges, building on the outcomes of the G7 summit held in Hiroshima earlier this year.

The G20 summit in India encompasses discussions on a wide range of international issues, including global food security, which has been impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as development and digital transformation.

Both countries have cultivated a robust security partnership, including the '2+2' Dialogue involving Foreign and Defence ministers, joint military exercises like the Malabar Exercise, and various partnership agreements, including in the defense sector. Japan is among India's top five foreign investors, with growing private sector investments in India.

At the conclusion of the G20 Summit, leaders will adopt a G20 Leaders' declaration outlining their commitment to the discussed priorities. Brazil is set to assume the G20 presidency in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025, continuing the cycle of leadership transitions.