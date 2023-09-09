New Delhi Declaration OUT; See key takeaways from G20 Summit

These agreements encompass the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food Products and Fertilisers to the World Markets, as well as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed that a consensus has been achieved within the G20 regarding the joint declaration. However, he refrained from disclosing any specific details or releasing the statement. Given the internal disagreements within the group concerning the conflict in Ukraine, there were initial uncertainties regarding the feasibility of a joint declaration.

The New Delhi G-20 Leaders' Summit Declaration highlights the importance of efforts made by Türkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements. These agreements encompass the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food Products and Fertilisers to the World Markets, as well as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports. Leaders at the summit have called for the full, timely, and effective implementation of these agreements to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilisers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

G20 Summit: PM Modi announces consensus on New Delhi G20 Declaration

This collective action is deemed necessary to meet the growing demand for these essential commodities in developing and least developed countries, with a particular focus on those in Africa. The declaration underscores the significance of these agreements in addressing global food security and supporting regions that rely on these vital resources for sustenance and development.

As the details of the joint declaration are yet to be revealed, the achievement of consensus within the G20 offers hope for coordinated efforts in addressing pressing global issues and conflicts. The New Delhi G-20 Leaders' Summit provides a platform for leaders to collaborate on matters of international significance, with a particular emphasis on fostering cooperation for sustainable development and global stability.

G20 Summit 2023 commitments under close scrutiny by Canada-cased research group: All you need to know