Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Bulletproof limousines, CCTVs with face recognition tech among multiple security measures deployed

    PM Narendra Modi's government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of attendees, which include US President Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman. With 130,000 security personnel, advanced technology, and impressive resources, India is set to showcase its global prominence on this grand stage.

    G20 Summit: Bulletproof limousines, CCTVs with face recognition tech among multiple security measures deployed
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    The Narendra Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to provide security to the world leaders and dignitaries who are scheduled to arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Summit on September 9-10. The two-day summit will have the most high-profile guest list India has ever welcomed, from US President Biden to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the meeting.

    Leaders from Japan, Australia, France and Germany are also among those expected to attend, although Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing criticism from the West for the war in Ukraine, has said he will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. A day before the G20 Summit in India, PM Modi will attend ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Jakarta on 6-7 September, focusing on trade and security ties.

    As many as 130,000 security personnel, including the 80,000-strong Delhi Police, will reportedly be deployed as India is set to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. G20 Summit arrangements will be a showcase for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's growing presence on the world stage.

    According to reports, around 45,000 Delhi Police and central forces personnel will be clad not in the khaki, but in blue. Among the 45,000 are also commandos who can rappel down helicopters and those who will act as personal security officers with precision driving skills, helping India fulfil the duty of protecting its guests.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed an array of resources, including fighter jets, drones, counter-drone systems, air defence missiles, and airborne surveillance platforms. This operation is on a larger scale compared to the security measures taken for the Republic Day parade. The IAF has identified three potential threats: slow-moving small drones launched locally, missiles, and even the possibility of planes like those used in the 9/11 attacks.

    News agency Reuters said that the Narendra Modi government has also leased 20 bullet-proof limousines at a cost of Rs18 crore for ferrying leaders. During the weekend summit, New Delhi's borders will be closely guarded and access to the city will be regulated. An official said the US is bringing in over 20 aircraft over a week-long period around the summit.

    Staqu, the AI research firm, specialising in extracting information from unstructured data like images and audio has installed software in all CCTVs monitoring Delhi's borders. It will identify known criminals and help authorities stop them from entering the national capital.

    Security control rooms are being set up at the venue – the sprawling and refurbished Pragati Maidan – and special security arrangements have been made at key hotels such as the ITC Maurya Hotel, where US President Joe Biden will stay.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

    Delhi: 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5 anr

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5

    Great People's Forest and how it aligns with India's G20 Theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future

    'Great People's Forest' and how it aligns with India’s G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts rain updates in Kerala anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details RBA

    'Gadar 2' box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details

    WhatsApp reportedly working on an email verification feature Here is how it will work gcw

    WhatsApp reportedly working on an email verification feature; Here's how it will work

    Delhi 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

    Delhi: 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Dosa to Chicken Biryani-7 popular Indian dishes for Sunday Brunch RBA EAI

    Dosa to Chicken Biryani-7 popular Indian dishes for Sunday Brunch

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon