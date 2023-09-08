WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau lands in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit. He was accompanied by his son Xavier. The Canadian PM was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

India is all set to host leaders from across the world for the G20 Summit 2023 to be held on September 9 and 10. The summit will be attended by most of the world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Republic of Korea President Suk Yeol Yoon, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and more.

Delhi has undergone significant beautification and infrastructure revamp in preparation for the grand event, and security has been beefed up in and around the city.