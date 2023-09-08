G20 Summit 2023: From Digital India Zone to Crafts Bazaar - WATCH unique experiences for delegates

The article highlights India's display of its diverse handicrafts and technological innovations at the G20 Summit 2023, offering a unique blend of cultural heritage and modern advancements.

During the upcoming G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, leaders and delegates will have the opportunity to purchase famous Indian handicraft items, ranging from Chamba Rumal to Madhubani painting to Kolhapuri Chappal. These Indian handicrafts will be prominently showcased at the Crafts Bazaar exhibition, which is scheduled to take place at the Bharat Mandapam from September 8 to 10. The primary goal of this exhibition-cum-sale is to enhance the market potential of each product, featuring items from various states and Union territories (UTs). Muktesh K Pardeshi, Special Secretary (G20 Operations) from the G20 Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted this initiative to reporters.

Celebrating Artisans and Craftsmanship:

The Crafts Bazaar, located on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, will bring together the finest handicraft items from across India under one roof. It aims not only to showcase these exquisite skills and craftsmanship but also to provide a platform for artisans to display their work to a global audience.

Gandhi Vatika

A Gandhi Vatika set up at the premises of Gandhi Darshan near Rajghat is ready to welcome the G20 delegates. It has multiple statues of Mahatma Gandhi depicting him in various phases of his life.

Cultural Corridor - G20 Digital Museum:

Bharat Mandapam will also host the 'Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum,' an international project that celebrates the shared heritage of G20 member countries and invited nations. This initiative aims to promote understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural expressions, knowledge sharing, inclusivity, equality, and a shared sense of identity among the participating nations.

Digital India Experience Zone:

At the G20 Summit, a 'Digital India Experience Zone' will be established in Hall 4 and Hall 14. It will offer visitors a firsthand opportunity to experience India's technological advancements, including initiatives such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC, Ask GITA, MyGov, CoWIN, UMANG, JanDhan, eNAM, GSTN, FastTag, and more.

RBI's Innovation Pavilion:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will showcase cutting-edge financial technologies, highlighting India's innovative potential in the financial sector. This includes Central Bank Digital Currency, a Public Tech Platform for frictionless credit, and unique payment system products such as UPI One World, Rupay on the GO, and Cross Border bill payment through Bharat Bill Payments.

Payment System Experience Centre:

A feature of the G20 Summit is the introduction of 'UPI One World,' designed for inbound foreign travelers who do not have bank accounts in India. Foreign nationals can open a Prepaid Payment Instrument linked to UPI, enabling hassle-free and secure payments during their stay in India. Delegates will receive Rs 2,000 preloaded into their wallets for their convenience.

Crafts Bazaar:

Finally, a 'Crafts Bazaar' will be established in Hall No. 3 at Bharat Mandapam, featuring handicraft products from different parts of India, with a particular focus on One District-One Product and GI-tagged items. This initiative will provide delegates with a unique opportunity to purchase locally sourced products, with the participation of around 30 states and UTs, as well as central agencies like Khadi Village and Industries Commission, TRIFED, and more.