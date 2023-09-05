G20 Summit 2023: AI-generated avatar to greet global leaders at 'Mother of Democracy' exhibit

G20 Summit: The exhibition will employ 26 interactive screens organized into multiple kiosks, narrating the history of India's democratic principles. Upon arrival at the exhibition, dignitaries and guests will be cordially welcomed by the AI-generated 'avatar,' offering a concise overview of the showcase.

The upcoming G20 Summit is set to host a remarkable 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, where an artificial intelligence-generated 'avatar' will extend greetings and provide insights to Heads of State and distinguished officials, according to sources. This innovative exhibit aims to depict India's rich democratic heritage, spanning from the Vedic period to the contemporary era, offering content in 16 global languages.

The exhibition will employ 26 interactive screens organized into multiple kiosks, narrating the history of India's democratic principles. Upon arrival at the exhibition, dignitaries and guests will be cordially welcomed by the AI-generated 'avatar,' offering a concise overview of the showcase.

Simple Explainer: What is G20? What is its agenda? Does it have diplomatic influence?

At the heart of the exhibition area will be a rotating elevated podium featuring a bronze replica sculpture of the Harappan girl, standing at an impressive 5 feet and weighing 120 kg. This replica dwarfs the original object, which measures a mere 10.5 cm.

The 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition will traverse India's election traditions, spanning from its early days to the contemporary era, encompassing the journey from the first general elections in 1951-52 post-Independence to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During the summit on September 9 and 10, certain establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed. While areas like Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as "sensitive areas," markets will not be shuttered; instead, movement will be regulated.

G20 Summit: Online food deliveries will not be allowed from September 8-10

Metro services will remain operational for easy travel throughout the capital, with some stations closed in specific areas. Theatres and restaurants within the controlled New Delhi district will be temporarily closed, and particular hotels will function normally. Temporary traffic regulations will be in place during dignitary movements.