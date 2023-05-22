Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 meeting in Srinagar: Security tightened across Jammu and Kashmir; check details

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    Security has been beefed up in Srinagar ahead of the Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting. It is reportedly said that the meeting is likely to see more delegates participating compared to the last two times. The previous G20 Tourism Working Group meetings were held in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and West Bengal's Siliguri.

    The Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) has been surrounded by a multi-year security system, and Marine and NSG commandos have been conducting drills around Srinagar for the last several days. It is reportedly said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos have also been conducting mock drills since Friday.

    Speaking to reporters about the security measures in Srinagar ahead of the G20 meeting, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said, "A three-tier security system is in place. We are also putting in place air anti-drone technology with the assistance of the NSG and Army, and for the water body — Dal Lake — we have the Marcos team in place in addition to the police."

    The ADGP further said that police, BSF, CRPF and SSB personnel have been deployed on the ground to ensure a peaceful event.

    Third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held between May 22 to May 24. The meeting will deliberate on five key priority areas, namely green tourism, digitalisation, skills, SMEs and destination management.

    Tourism secretary Arvind Singh said, "This is the only working group meeting taking place in Srinagar as part of the G20 effort with excellent response from all the member countries, all the invited countries and the international organisations, having the highest participation registered compared to the first two Tourism Working Group Meetings at Rann of Kutch and Siliguri."

    Meanwhile, China has decided to boycott the planned G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar and Turkey could also miss the international event starting from today.

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 8:14 AM IST
