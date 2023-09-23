Fuming Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan walks out of event after disruption during Kasaragod speech

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was inaugurating the Bedaduka Farmers Cooperative Bank in Kasaragod. An announcement started from the side of the stage just as his address was about to conclude which made him furious.

Kasaragod: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday (Sep 23) stormed off stage in annoyance after an abrupt microphone announcement that occurred while he was speaking. An announcement started from the side of the stage just as his address was about to conclude. The Chief Minister was furious over this, so he publicly addressed it before leaving the platform. The event happened at the Bedaduka Farmers Cooperative Bank's opening ceremony in Kasaragod.

Soon after announcing that the building had been inaugurated, the Chief Minister was abruptly cut off by a statement about the distribution of mementos.

"This is highly inappropriate. I did not finish. I think he is deaf," said CM Vijayan referring to the announcer.

The Chief Minister stormed off stage and from the event's location in a fit of rage.

Bedaduka is one of CPM's strongholds in Kasaragod district. This is where the Chief Minister came to inaugurate the construction of the party-ruled bank. CPM Kasaragod district secretary Balakrishnan, Uduma MLA CH Kunjhambu and others were present on the stage. He indicated that the ED's investigation into the Karuvannur bank fraud was an effort to undermine the cooperative sector's legitimacy.