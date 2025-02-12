Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH)

A heated altercation between two lawyers at the SGST department office in Mohan Nagar escalated into a full-fledged brawl on Tuesday, falling under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad police station in Ghaziabad.

Three videos of the dramatic confrontation went viral, showing a woman advocate gripping the collars of two men, slapping and kicking them. Another clip shows the male lawyer retaliating, assaulting the female lawyer as bystanders attempted to intervene. The violent exchange left the woman advocate injured before authorities arrived.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, police swiftly reached the scene and escorted both parties to the station. According to officials, someone at the location recorded the altercation and shared it online.

Nimish Patil, DCP Trans-Hindon said, "Both groups came to the GST office with their respective clients. Later, a heated argument was exchanged between them over a client, and then it turned into a fight."

Authorities confirmed that both parties have lodged complaints against each other.

"Immediately, a police team reached the spot after getting information about it. Both parties filed complaints against each other with the police. The police stated that further action will be taken after an investigation," added Patil.

