Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu for his vision and tech focus at the foundation stone ceremony for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project in Puttaparthi.

Rajnath Singh Hails Naidu's Vision and Leadership

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his vision, technological focus and development-driven leadership during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project in Puttaparthi.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Singh showered praise on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his vision, technological outlook, and commitment towards development.

Rajnath Singh stated that throughout his long political career, he had worked with numerous leaders and public representatives possessing great foresight. However, he remarked that the passion for technology, unwavering focus on development, and future-oriented thinking displayed by Chandrababu Naidu are qualities rarely found elsewhere.

"In my long public life, I have seen many leaders, and I have also had the opportunity to work with many representatives. I have worked with many visionary people, but the passion for technology, commitment to development, and the foresight to predict the future that we see in Naidu Garu is rarely seen," he said.

"In my view, when it comes to Mr Naidu, thinking small is simply impossible," Rajnath Singh remarked. "And the commitment with which he has worked for the development of Andhra Pradesh, I want to say with conviction that it has been appreciated not only in India but also on international forums," he added.

AMCA Project to Strengthen Indigenous Defence

Earlier, CM Naidu said the AMCA project reflects the state's "speed of doing business" as Andhra Pradesh aims to emerge as a major defence manufacturing hub.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said the project would strengthen India's indigenous defence capabilities and support Atmanirbhar Bharat in the aerospace sector. He also described "Operation Sindoor" as an example of India's growing technological strength, according to the Andhra Pradesh CMO.

The ₹15,803-crore project, spread across around 650 acres, is expected to generate about 7,500 jobs and include a dedicated defence township, a release said.

Earlier, Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the AMCA project and other defence initiatives under the Drone City programme.

The leaders also reviewed a defence exhibition showcasing missiles, firearms and a fighter aircraft prototype.

The project also includes a Flight Testing Centre, Naval Systems Facility, Defence Energetics units, ammunition plants and Drone City infrastructure projects. (ANI)