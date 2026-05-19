A new debate has sparked within Karnataka's ruling Congress after Senior Minister KN Rajanna endorsed Home Minister G Parameshwar for the Chief Minister's post, should a leadership change occur. Parameshwar has deferred to the party's high command.

A fresh wave of discussions emerged within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka on Tuesday after Senior Minister K N Rajanna pitched Home Minister G Parameshwar as the ideal choice for the Chief Minister's post.

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Following that the Karnataka Home Minister clarified that any final decision regarding the state's Chief Minister post rests solely with the 'high command,' that is, the Congress party's central leadership. The Minister addressed lingering political speculation after his cabinet colleague and former classmate, K. N. Rajanna, openly recommended his name to lead the state government if a change in leadership occurs.

Rajanna's Pitch for Parameshwara

Talking to reporters, Congress MLA KN Rajanna had said, "For change of leadership, I prefer G Parameshwara. Even today, I stand by Siddaramaiah. If the high command decides to change the leadership, I will prefer Parameshwara."

Acknowledging his colleague's support while addressing the media, the Home Minister G Parameshwara, while talking to the media, said, "Thank you Rajanna, he is my classmate, he speaks on my behalf. But you all know very well what the matter is. Everything will be decided by the high command."

Earlier, Former Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna stoked fresh speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, saying Home Minister G Parameshwara should become Chief Minister if CM Siddaramaiah steps down.

'Power is not anyone's property'

Speaking in Tumkur after the state government's third-year achievement ceremony, Rajanna said, "We are saying that if Siddaramaiah wants a change, Parameshwara should become CM. "Rajanna recalled Parameshwara's tenure as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President for eight years and said, "If he had won in 2013, he would have become CM. He didn't win then. The old dues are still pending."

In a pointed remark, he added, "Is it Siddaramaiah's house to give away? Is it property? Power is not anyone's property. It is not my property, it is not someone else's property. Parameshwara's property is not the property of politicians. People give us alms, you know."

"My personal expectation is that it can be final now. I thought that since everyone is there, something can be discussed," Rajanna added. He added that "three or four people will get together and talk for five minutes and come up with an opinion. Whatever comes out of Rahul Gandhi's mouth will be implemented."

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions within the Karnataka Congress over power-sharing after the government completes three years in office. (ANI)