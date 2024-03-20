From Thirukkural as national book to rejecting CAA, UCC... check out DMK's 2024 Lok Sabha Election manifesto

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, emphasizing its commitment to fulfilling promises and reflecting the aspirations of the people.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. During the manifesto release, the party chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized the party's commitment to fulfilling its promises, echoing the principles instilled by its leaders.

He asserted that the manifesto was a reflection of the people's aspirations, crafted after extensive consultations across the state. Stalin criticized the BJP government for its failure to deliver on electoral pledges since 2014 and expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance's ability to form the government in 2024. The manifesto includes various special schemes tailored for Tamil Nadu, with provisions for each district.

Notable highlights from the DMK's manifesto are:

* Advocating for the appointment of Governors in consultation with the Chief Minister until the office is abolished.

* Proposing an amendment to Article 361, which grants immunity to Governors from criminal proceedings.

* Pushing for Thirukkural to be recognized as the 'National Book.'

* Opposing the implementation of the National Education Policy and NEET in Tamil Nadu.

* Rejecting the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

* Introduction of new IIT, IIM, IISC, and IIARI in Tamil Nadu.

* Rejection of the 'One Nation One Poll' initiative.

* Implementation of interest-free loans amounting to Rs 4 lakh for students.

* Revival of senior citizen rail concession.

DMK's First List of Candidates

The ruling party in Tamil Nadu has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming General Election. Among the key candidates are Kalanidhi Veeraswamy for North Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian for South Chennai, and Dayanidhi Maran for Central Chennai. Other notable candidates include TR Baalu for Sriperumbudur, Annadurai for Thiruvanamalai, A Raja for Nilgiris, and Kanimozhi for Thoothukudi.

The DMK recently finalized its Lok Sabha seat-sharing agreement with its ally, the Congress party. Under the arrangement, the DMK allocated nine seats to the Congress in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. The DMK itself will contest from the remaining 21 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK's candidates will contest from various constituencies including Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Arakkonam, Kancheepuram (SC), Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Salem, Pollachi, Nilgiris (SC), Coimbatore, Theni, Arani, Perambalur, Erode, Thanjavur, Tenkasi (SC), and Thoothukudi.