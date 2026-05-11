CM Yogi Adityanath highlights UP's shift from a lawless 'One District, One Mafia' era to a development-focused 'One District, One Product' model. He cites improved business rankings, technology-driven reforms, and industry migration as proof of this.

The transformation of Uttar Pradesh is not just a change in administration; it is a profound shift in identity. For decades, the state was synonymous with lawlessness, a place where the shadow of the mafia loomed larger than the reach of the law.

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From 'Mafia Raj' to Rule of Law

Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled a chilling anecdote that captures the journey from the "One District, One Mafia" era to "One District, One Product," launched in 2018, a flagship programme promoting unique local crafts and industries across 75 districts to boost rural employment, create industrial hubs, and enhance exports.

During a time when organised crime dictated the pace of life, even the highest symbols of justice were not spared. In Prayagraj, the convoy of a Chief Justice was once halted on the road, forced to wait while a local mafia don's motorcade swept past. It was only after that mafia leader's encounter that the Chief Justice personally shared this story, highlighting a time when criminals held more sway than the constitution.

"In Uttar Pradesh, we have been able to bring significant reforms. Earlier, people used to hesitate in associating with UP, but the situation has changed now," he said.

Governance Reforms and Digital Empowerment

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath said the country has seen remarkable growth under his leadership, and the focus has shifted toward using technology to empower the marginalised. By leveraging Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the state has eliminated middlemen, ensuring that every rupee intended for the poor reaches their bank accounts directly. This digital revolution has turned technology into a shield for the common citizen against corruption.

"Technology has been used effectively for the welfare of common people, including direct transfer of benefits through DBT," he said.

Leading in Ease of Doing Business

The "Ease of Doing Business" rankings tell the story of a state that refused to stay stagnant. Once languishing at 13th or 14th place, Uttar Pradesh has climbed to the top ranks. This shift is so pronounced that even industrialists from states like Bengal are seeking a new home in UP, with approximately 7,000 industries having migrated to the state.

Highlighting the state's progress, the Chief Minister said, "There was a time when UP ranked 13th or 14th in ease of doing business, but today it holds the top position. Some industrialists in Bengal told us they wanted to migrate to UP. Around 7,000 industries have migrated to Uttar Pradesh."

The Role of Industry in Economic Growth

Speaking on the role of industries in economic development, Yogi Adityanath said, "In today's context, no country can ignore its industrialists. Economic growth is directly linked to employment. Regions that ignored industries eventually became poor."

Referring to the significance of the day, he said, "Today is an important day as it marks the 'punar pratishtha' of Somnath Jyotirlinga. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also demonstrated India's nuclear strength to the world on this day."

He added, "Those who possess strength and capability also have the right to compassion."