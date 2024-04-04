Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From Love Jihad to bulldozer action: 5 decisions of Yogi Adityanath which were copied by other states

    CM Yogi Adityanath government enacted the Love Jihad law on November 24, 2020, resulting in the arrest of around 900 individuals involved in alleged religious conversions.

    From Love Jihad to bulldozer action: 5 decisions of Yogi Adityanath which were copied by other states AJR
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who recently completed 7 years tenure, has made several significant decisions during his tenure, including actions on Love Jihad, loudspeakers, law and order, and cow slaughter. It is reportedly said that more than 66 thousand hectares of land was freed by using bulldozers. At the same time, to maintain law and order, as many as 197 criminals have been killed in encounters

    Let's delve into these decisions and understand their pros and cons:

    1. Love Jihad Law:

    CM Yogi Adityanath government enacted the Love Jihad law on November 24, 2020, resulting in the arrest of around 900 individuals involved in alleged religious conversions. This law, copied by several states, received both support and opposition. Critics argue that it curtails personal freedom and targets inter-religious marriages.

    2. Action on Loudspeakers:

    Following a petition on noise pollution, Yogi ordered the removal and volume reduction of loudspeakers in religious places, resulting in more than one lakh actions. While applauded for addressing noise pollution, this action drew criticism from some religious groups, citing infringement of religious freedom.

    3. Bulldozer Action:

    Yogi's administration initiated bulldozer actions to demolish illegal properties of criminals, reclaiming land worth Rs 3758 crores. Though celebrated as a crackdown on crime, it faced opposition for being labeled authoritarian and arbitrary by some quarters.

    4. Law and Order:

    With 197 criminals killed in encounters over 7 years, Yogi's government has been praised for reducing gang-related crimes. However, concerns over human rights violations and fake encounters persist, with opposition leaders criticizing the approach as draconian.

    5. Cow Slaughter Law:

    Yogi's administration tightened laws on cow slaughter, significantly impacting the meat industry. While hailed by supporters for protecting religious sentiments and promoting cattle welfare, it faced backlash from the meat industry and certain communities for impacting livelihoods.

