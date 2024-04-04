Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NCW takes suo moto cognisance of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks on Hema Malini

    Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce rebuke against Surjewala, labeling his remarks as "vile" and "sexist," and suggesting that they exemplify the Congress party's misogynistic stance towards women.

    NCW takes suo moto cognisance of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks on Hema Malini AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday (April 4) took suo moto cognisance of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's comments concerning actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, triggering a fresh wave of political debate.

    Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce rebuke against Surjewala, labeling his remarks as "vile" and "sexist," and suggesting that they exemplify the Congress party's misogynistic stance towards women. Surjewala countered these accusations, asserting that the BJP's IT cell had selectively shared parts of his speech and accused them of distorting facts.

    'Yogi is a goon, will die in jail': UP man after Ansari's death, asks why PM Modi is not in prison (WATCH)

    The controversy erupted when an undated video surfaced on social media, showcasing Surjewala making comments that the BJP deemed objectionable towards Hema Malini. BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seized upon this opportunity to condemn Surjewala's remarks, with Adityanath predicting that women would retaliate at the ballot box in the upcoming elections.

    BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Congress for consistently disrespecting "nari shakti" (women power), citing recent instances of derogatory remarks allegedly made by Congress members against figures like BJP leader Kanagana Ranaut.

    In response to the backlash, Surjewala defended himself, insisting that his intention was not to insult Hema Malini but rather to express respect for her. He accused the BJP of distorting facts and claimed that their criticism stemmed from a misogynistic worldview.

    Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: High tidal waves expected today; warning issued rkn

    Kerala: High tidal waves expected today; warning issued

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar gcw

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response! vkp

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response!

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did you know 3 poorest MPs are women, including Pragya Thakur? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did you know 3 poorest MPs are women, including Pragya Thakur?

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi in candid chat with Harsha Bhogle (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: KKR's rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi in candid chat with Harsha Bhogle (WATCH)

    Kerala: High tidal waves expected today; warning issued rkn

    Kerala: High tidal waves expected today; warning issued

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar gcw

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response! vkp

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response!

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon