NCW takes suo moto cognisance of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks on Hema Malini

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday (April 4) took suo moto cognisance of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's comments concerning actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, triggering a fresh wave of political debate.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce rebuke against Surjewala, labeling his remarks as "vile" and "sexist," and suggesting that they exemplify the Congress party's misogynistic stance towards women. Surjewala countered these accusations, asserting that the BJP's IT cell had selectively shared parts of his speech and accused them of distorting facts.

The controversy erupted when an undated video surfaced on social media, showcasing Surjewala making comments that the BJP deemed objectionable towards Hema Malini. BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seized upon this opportunity to condemn Surjewala's remarks, with Adityanath predicting that women would retaliate at the ballot box in the upcoming elections.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Congress for consistently disrespecting "nari shakti" (women power), citing recent instances of derogatory remarks allegedly made by Congress members against figures like BJP leader Kanagana Ranaut.

In response to the backlash, Surjewala defended himself, insisting that his intention was not to insult Hema Malini but rather to express respect for her. He accused the BJP of distorting facts and claimed that their criticism stemmed from a misogynistic worldview.

