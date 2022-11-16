From Kangra miniature painting to Surat's silver bowl: PM Modi's gifts for G20 leaders

Kangra Miniature Paintings (Kangra) for United States

Kangra miniature paintings generally portray ‘Shringar Rasa’ or depiction of love on a natural backdrop. The sentiment of love as a metaphor for devotion to the divine remains the inspiration and the central theme of these Pahari paintings. The art originated in a small hill state ‘Guler’ in the first half of the 18th century when a family of Kashmiri painters trained in the Mughal Style of painting sought shelter at the court of Raja Dalip Singh of Guler. This style reached its zenith during the reign of Maharaja Sansar Chand Katoch (r.1776-1824), who was a great patron of Kangra art. These exquisite paintings are made today by master painters from Himanchal Pradesh using natural colours.

Mata Ni Pachedi (Ahmedabad) for the United Kingdom

Mata Ni Pachedi is a handmade textile of Gujarat meant to be an offering in the temple shrines which house the Mother Goddess. The name is derived from the Gujarati words ‘Mata’ meaning ‘mother goddess’, ‘Ni’ meaning ‘belonging to’ and ‘Pachedi’ meaning ‘backdrop’. The goddess forms the central figure in the design, flanked by other elements of her story. Mata Ni Pachedi was crafted by the nomadic community of Waghris as a homage to the various incarnations of Mata, the divine singular form of the goddess from whom the others emanate and display narrative depictions of epics of Mata or Devi or Shakti.

Pithora (Chhota Udaipur) for Australia

A Phithora is a ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat. It is a living testament to an ever-changing ethos exemplifying Gujarat's highly enriched folk and tribal art culture. These paintings depict the cave paintings that tribals used to make, reflecting the tribals' social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs. It incorporates all nature’s bounty enmeshed with various aspects of human civilization encased in a childlike delight of discovery. A Pithora as a mural has a special significance in the annals of cultural anthropology. It brings a sense of exuberant energy in colour dating back to mankind’s earliest expressions of creativity. These paintings bear a striking resemblance to the aboriginal dot painting from the indigenous communities of Australia.

Patan Patola Dupatta (scarf) (Patan) for Italy

The (Double Ikat) Patan Patola textile woven by the Salvi family in the Patan area of Northern Gujarat is so well crafted that it becomes a feast of colours, with the front and the reverse being indistinguishable. Patole is a term derived from the Sanskrit word “Pattu”, meaning silk fabric that can be traced back to ancient times. The ‘Rani ki Vav inspires the complex motifs placed in this exquisite Dupatta (scarf)’, a stepwell in Patan, built in the 11th century AD, which is an architectural marvel known for its precision, details and beautiful sculptural panels. The Patan Patola Dupatta is packed in a ‘Sadeli’ box, which is a decorative piece. Sadeli is a highly skilled woodcraft native to the Surat area of Gujarat. It involves precisely cutting geometric patterns on wooden articles to produce aesthetically appealing designs.

Agate Bowl (Kutch) for France, Germany, Singapore

Gujarat is known for its agate craft. The semi-precious stone formed of chalcedonic-silica is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds and extracted to produce a variety of ornamental objects. Its flexibility allows the traditional and skilled craftsperson to transform the stone into a range of products, making it very popular. This precious traditional craft has been passed down through generations of artisans since the Indus Valley civilization days and is currently practised by Artisans of Khambat. Agate can be seen in various contemporary designs such as home decor objects and fashion jewellery. The healing powers attributed to agate stones have sustained the use of agate over centuries.

Silver Bowl (Surat) for Indonesia

The unique and finely crafted bowl is made of pure silver. This is a centuries-old craft perfected by the traditional and highly skilled metalsmiths of the Surat region in Gujarat. The process is highly elaborate, using precision, patience and skilled handwork that captures the ingenuity and creativity of the artisans. Creating even the simplest of silver products is intricate and can involve a group of four to five people. This marvellous combination of art and utility adds charm and elegance to contemporary and traditional ensembles.

Kinnauri Shawl (Kinnaur) for Indonesia

Kinnauri shawl, as the name suggests, is the speciality of the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is rooted in the region's ancient tradition of wool milling and textile manufacturing. The designs show influence from Central Asia and Tibet. The shawls are made using the extra-weft technique of weaving. With every design element woven using the knotting method, the weft is inserted by hand to lock the design, producing the lift in the pattern formed.

Kanal Brass Set (Mandi & Kullu) for Spain

Kanal is a large, straight brass trumpet, over a metre long, played in parts of Himalayan India. It has a prominent bell resembling a datura flower. It is used on ceremonial occasions, such as the processions of village deities. It is also used to welcome the leaders of Himachal Pradesh. It is a lip reed musical instrument and has a broader base, a saucer of 44 cm in diameter, and the rest of the portion is a brass conical hollow tube. The brass tube of Kanal has two or three round bulges. The blowing end has a mouthpiece consisting of the shape of a cup. The mouth end looks as if a Dhatura flower. Around 138-140 long instrument is played on a specific occasion and is very rarely used by common people. These traditional musical instruments are now increasingly used as décor objects and are manufactured in the Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh. by skilled metal craftspersons.