Congress MP Manickam Tagore celebrated the party's 'historic comeback' in the Telangana Municipal Elections. He credited CM Revanth Reddy's leadership for the victory, describing the journey as one 'from disappointment to dominance.'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday welcomed the party's performance in the Telangana Municipal Elections, saying the results signal a clear mandate and a genuine comeback for the Congress.

In a post on X, Tagore compared the outcome with the party's 2020 showing and described the turnaround as a journey "from disappointment to dominance." He recalled Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's assurance after the 2020 setback that the Congress would rise again with public support, adding that the promise has now been fulfilled. "Telangana Municipal Elections - A Historic Comeback! From disappointment to dominance -- that's the journey of Congress in Telangana. I still remember what Revanth bhai said after the 2020 setback. He promised that Congress would rise again with the blessings of the people -- and today, that promise stands fulfilled. The comeback is real. The mandate is clear. Telangana has chosen development, stability, and Congress once again," Tagore said.

Leadership and Grassroots Efforts Hailed

He attributed the victory to the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the coordination of the Congress state chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other ministers, and the sustained efforts of grassroots workers who stood firm during difficult times.

Tagore said the result was not just an electoral success but a reaffirmation of public faith in progressive and inclusive governance. "This remarkable victory reflects the strong leadership of Revanth bhai, the effective coordination of Maheshji and fellow ministers, and above all, the tireless efforts of every grassroots Congress worker who stood firm during tough times. This is not just an electoral win -- it is the people of Telangana reaffirming their faith in progressive governance and inclusive development. It is a tribute to Telangana Thalli and a step closer to the dream envisioned by Sonia Gandhi for a progressive, people-centric Telangana," he added.

Detailed Election Results

According to Tagore, in the final results across 116 municipalities in Telangana, the Congress secured control of 64, while the BRS won 15. As many as 36 municipalities saw a hung verdict, and one went to the opposition, with the BJP failing to win any municipality.

Ward-Wise Breakdown

In the ward-wise results, Congress emerged ahead with 1,346 wards, followed by BRS with 723. BJP managed to win 261 wards, while other parties and independents together accounted for 252 wards.

Election Scope and Scale

On Wednesday, elections were held in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities. (ANI)