Four students, including one from Bengaluru, reportedly died by suicide after the NEET exam cancellation over a paper leak. The tragedy has intensified political outrage and demands for accountability.

New Delhi: In a deeply tragic turn of events, four students from across the country, including one from Bengaluru, have died by suicide since the NEET medical entrance exam was cancelled. The exam, which was held on May 3, was scrapped following a massive paper leak.

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Reports suggest that the students, who had worked very hard, were under immense pressure and depression at the thought of having to write the exam all over again.

Meanwhile, the student deaths have caused a huge political storm. The Congress party has expressed serious concern, with party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They stated, 'The Modi government's Amrit Kaal has turned into Mritak Kaal (era of death) for students.'

The Four Tragedies:

The news of a Bengaluru student's suicide in Goa on Wednesday only came to light on Saturday. He was reportedly expecting a good score.

On Saturday, Pradeep Meghwal, a student from Rajasthan, also ended his life. He was hoping to score 650 out of 720 marks but was reportedly depressed by the paper leak and the announcement of a re-exam.

A day earlier, on Friday, two other students, Anshika Pandey in Delhi and Ritika Mishra in Uttar Pradesh, had also died by suicide.

Rs 10 Lakh for Just 107 Marks!

In a bizarre twist to the paper leak saga, it has come to light that a father paid Rs 10 lakh to get the leaked NEET question paper for his son. But in a shocking outcome, his son scored only 107 out of 720 marks.

Another Professor Arrested

New Delhi: The CBI has made another arrest in the paper leak case. After arresting a chemistry teacher earlier, the agency has now taken a biology professor into custody. The professor was reportedly part of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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Education Minister Must Resign

The Modi government's Amrit Kaal has become Mritak Kaal for students. Taking responsibility for this, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.

- Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President