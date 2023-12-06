Four from Kerala's Palakkad killed in accident at Zoji La Pass in Kashmir

In an unfortunate incident, four people from Kerala's Palakkad district were killed in an accident on Tuesday evening (Dec 5) at Zoji La Pass in Kashmir. Thirteen individuals from the Chittur village of Nedungode set off on a journey that took them through several places before arriving in Jammu & Kashmir.

On the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in the Ganderbal district, an SUV carrying four tourists from Kerala and a local taxi driver crashed into a gorge after skidding off the snow-covered road at Zoji La pass. The deceased are Sudheesh S (33) son of Sundaran, Anil R (33) son of Rajendran, Rahul K (28), son of Krishnan and Vignesh S (24), son of Shivam. All of them are natives of Nedungode village in Chittur in Palakkad district. A Kashmir native Ajas Ahmmed Shah, who was the driver was also killed in the accident.

The news of the sudden deaths of four men from Palakkad sent a shockwave through the village. Thirteen individuals from the Chittur village of Nedungode set off on a journey that took them through several places before arriving in Jammu & Kashmir. Meanwhile, Manoj (24), K. Rajesh (30) and K. Arun are undergoing treatment.

They had spent the previous six days travelling to different locations after leaving the Olavakkode railway station on Thursday night. They encountered the mishap on Tuesday while travelling to Ladakh by road in two cars via the Zoji La pass. The driver of the car, who was among the fatalities in the collision, lost control of the vehicle at a turn close to the Zoji la Pass because the snow-covered terrain made the road slippery, according to officials.

Three officers have left for Srinagar to arrange the procedures, including their post-mortem. The NORKA officer in Delhi and two employees of the Licensing Department of Kerala House will arrive in Srinagar.

Kerala representative in Delhi KV Thomas informed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given instructions for the treatment of the injured and the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased.