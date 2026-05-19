Senior Congress leader AK Antony celebrated the party's historic win in Keralam, noting a record number of women, young, and SC MLAs. He also heavily criticised the state's 'shattered' financial condition, contradicting the former finance minister.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday highlighted the conclusive victory of the Congress party, highlighting that the 2026 Assembly elections mark the first time that Keralam Congress has this number of women MLAs, young MLAs, and Scheduled Caste MLAs. Spekaing to the reporters, he extended heartfelt greetings to MLA-elect KA Thulasi for emerging victorious from Kongad constituency. He emphasised that the State's financial condition has been shattered, regardless of the claims of former Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

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"In the history of the Congress in Keralam, there have never been this many women MLAs, young MLAs, and Scheduled Caste MLAs. KA Thulasi secured a stunning victory in Kongad, a Communist stronghold. Successive governments have spent thousands of crores in Attappadi. She is a leader who emerged through struggles. Former Finance Minister KN Balagopal says the treasury is not bankrupt. But the state's financial condition is completely shattered," he said

"Even then, congratulations to Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his team for implementing promises in the very first cabinet itself," he added.

Speaking on the delay in assigning ministerial positions, he said, "There is no need to worry about the delay in the allocation of ministerial portfolios. There have been instances in the past when it took even longer."

Committee Formed for White Paper on Finances

Meanwhile, the Keralam government has constituted a high-level special committee to prepare and release a comprehensive white paper on the state's current financial situation, officials said.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of senior officials from the Finance Department, which was chaired by Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

Former Cabinet Secretary Dr. KM Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the chairman of the newly formed committee.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) KR Jyothilal will serve as the convenor of the panel.

The committee also comprises eminent experts, including noted economist Dr. Narayanan and the Director of the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Dr. Veeramani, as its members.