Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Sudarsana Nachiappan has passed away. Senior leader P Chidambaram expressed grief, recalling Nachiappan's career as Sivaganga Union Chairman and Lok Sabha MP, and his unwavering party loyalty.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Sudarsana Nachiappan passed away on Thursday. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram paid his last respects to the mortal remains of the late leader.

Chidambaram Mourns 'Long-time Colleague'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram expressed profound grief over the passing of his long-time colleague, recalling his journey from the Youth Congress to the halls of Parliament. "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Member of Parliament Sudarsana Nachiappan. I have known him since his days as a member of the Youth Congress," he said in an X post.

A Dedicated Political Journey

According to P Chidambaram, Nachiappan served with distinction as the Sivaganga Union Chairman from 1986 to 1991. He represented the Sivaganga constituency as a Member of the Lok Sabha from 1999 to 2004, earning admiration for his dedication and steadfast loyalty to the party. "He served with distinction after being elected as the Sivaganga Union Chairman (1986–91). He served as a Member of the Lok Sabha from 1999 to 2004," he said.

Describing him as a dynamic youth leader, a responsible local administrator, and an outspoken parliamentarian, Chidambaram extended his deepest condolences to Nachiappan's son, family members, relatives, friends, and grieving party colleagues. "Many admired his multifaceted personality as a dynamic youth leader, a responsible Union Chairman, a dedicated Parliamentarian with unwavering loyalty to the party, and an opposition leader who spoke his mind openly. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving party colleagues, his son, family members, relatives, and friends. Karti Chidambaram, MP, will pay his respects on my behalf today," he noted.