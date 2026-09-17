ReporterTV MD Anto Augustine arrested in an Abkari case, questions the move after he cooperated with a probe into the 'Messi controversy'. Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the SIT was lawfully doing its job to find the truth.

ReporterTV Managing Director and Managing Editor Anto Augustine on Thursday questioned his arrest in an Abkari case following SIT raids at the channel's headquarters, saying he had provided all documents sought in connection with the Messi controversy. Speaking to the reporters, Augustine said, "I don't know what they need. First they asked me about the Messi controversy. I have explained and handed over every document as per their request. Now they have arrested me in an Abkari case. I have never tasted liquor in my whole life.”

Meanwhile, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the SIT was carrying out its investigation, and there was nothing unlawful in its action. "... SIT is doing their job. There was nothing unlawful on the part of SIT. Let them enquire and let them find out the truth..." Chennithala told ANI.

Background of SIT Raids

A day earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Keralam Police conducted extensive search operations at the headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV and the residences of its promoters, the Augustine brothers, in connection with an alleged fraud case related to the proposed visit of football icon Lionel Messi to the state.

Addressing reporters, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) P Vijayan stated that the searches were carried out based on a search warrant obtained from the magistrate following a preliminary inquiry and a communication received from the state government's Sports Department. "This was only a preliminary inquiry, based on the report received by the government. Our initial assessment is that a crime has taken place. An FIR has been registered at Kalamassery in connection with the alleged fraud carried out in the name of Messi. The inspection at Reporter TV’s office in Kalamassery was part of that preliminary investigation," ADGP Vijayan said. (ANI)