On PM Modi's birthday, Union Minister Chirag Paswan praised his leadership in Varanasi. In UP, Dy CM Brajesh Pathak began a month-long 'Seva Sankalp' campaign, while Bihar BJP's Sanjay Sarogi lauded Modi's dedication to the nation.

Chirag Paswan Extends Birthday Wishes in Kashi

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of himself and his party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), saying it was a matter of good fortune for him to serve as a Union Minister at a time when the country was being led by PM Modi. Paswan said PM Modi had thought of taking every section of the country together on the path of development. He said he got the opportunity to be present in PM Modi’s Karmabhoomi Banaras in Kashi on his birthday and described it as a matter of good fortune.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said,“It is a matter of good fortune for me that I got the responsibility of playing the role of Union Minister in such a time when the leadership is being done by a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi Ji, who has thought of taking every section of the country together on the path of development. Today, on his birthday, I got the opportunity to be present in his karmabhoomi Banaras in Kashi; it is a matter of good fortune for me.” “We can take his thoughts, his feelings, his resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ to the masses. With this objective, I, my party, we are working to move forward,” Paswan added.

UP Launches 'Seva Sankalp' Campaign

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the BJP would run the Seva Sankalp campaign from September 17 to October 17 on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday. Pathak said fruit distribution programmes for patients would be started in all hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, beginning at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. He said blood donation camps would also be organised as part of the month-long campaign.

“Today, in all the hospitals of Uttar Pradesh, we are going to Civil Hospital in Lucknow to start the fruit distribution program to patients, and this campaign will run in all the hospitals of the entire state. Apart from this, blood donation camps will also be organised, and this Seva Sankalp will run for a full month,” Pathak said.

Pathak appealed to people across the state to join the campaign and work to bring happiness into the lives of people in need.

Bihar BJP President Hails PM's Dedication

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Sarogi, speaking in Darbhanga on PM Modi’s 76th birthday, said the Prime Minister had pledged to take India to the pinnacle of global prominence and that service to the nation had remained his foremost duty during 25 years of public service.

"Today marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—a leader who has pledged to elevate India to the pinnacle of global prominence and for whom service to the nation has been the foremost duty throughout his twenty-five years of public service,” Sarogi said.

Sarogi further said people across the country were praying for PM Modi’s long and healthy life and the successful realisation of his resolve to take the nation to the highest global peak. (ANI)