Raja Saab to Fauji: 7 Exciting upcoming movies of superstar Prabhas

Entertainment
Prabhas will soon be seen in the film 'Raja Saab'. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen with Prabhas in this film.
Prabhas will also be seen in 'Kalki AD Part 2'. It is said that Prabhas has already completed 60% of the shooting for this film.
According to media reports, Prabhas will be seen in the lead role in the film 'KGF 3'.
Prabhas will soon be seen in the film 'Spirit'. He is going to play a negative role in this film.
Prabhas will be seen in the second part of the film 'Salaar'. He is going to have an important role in this film.
Prabhas will be seen in a cameo role in the Telugu film 'Kannappa'. This film will be released in 2025.
Prabhas will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Fauji'. This film will be released in the year 2026.
