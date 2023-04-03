Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

    According to reports, he was suffering from cancer and was being treated at a private hospital in Kochi.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Kochi: Former Kerala High Court judge and retired justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, 63, passed away at a private hospital on Monday. According to reports, he was suffering from cancer and was being treated at the hospital in Kochi.

    Radhakrishnan served as a judge in the Kerala High Court for 12 years. He began practising law in Thiruvananthapuram in December 1983 after enrolling as an advocate. Afterwards, Radhakrishnan relocated to Kerala's High Court in Kochi, where he practised civil, constitutional, and administrative law. On October 14, 2004, he was appointed as Permanent Judge of the Kerala High Court. He served as a judge in the Kerala High Court from 2004 to 2017, in addition to serving twice in that role as acting chief justice.

    On March 18, 2017, he was appointed as the Chhattisgarh High Court's Chief Justice. On July 7, 2018, he took his oath of office as Hyderabad High Court's Chief Justice. He was named the first Chief Judge of the Telangana High Court on January 1st, 2019. On April 7, 2019, he was sworn in as Chief Judge of the Calcutta High Court upon his transfer.

    Radhakrishnan is survived by wife Meera Sen and children Parvathy Nair and Keshavaraj Nair.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
