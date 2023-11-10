Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra appointed as BJP state unit President

    The push for Vijayendra's elevation gained momentum during a Parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi in September, where BS Yediyurappa, a board member, allegedly lobbied for his son's appointment.

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra appointed as BJP state unit President AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    In a recent development, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra Yediyurappa, has been appointed as the president of the state BJP unit. This development comes in the wake of significant political maneuvering, with BS Yediyurappa reportedly advocating for his son's leadership within the party.

    The push for Vijayendra's elevation gained momentum during a Parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi in September, where BS Yediyurappa, a board member, allegedly lobbied for his son's appointment.

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap

    Notably, Yediyurappa had earlier advocated for former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to become the Leader of the Opposition, suggesting a non-Lingayat candidate for the party president's position.

    However, the dynamics shifted with the prospect of a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), disrupting caste calculations within the party. This development adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding political landscape in Karnataka.

    The recent decision by the BJP to appoint a first-time MLA, a Lingayat leader, as the head of its state unit has brought attention to the enduring political influence of his father, despite the party's previous stance against political dynasties.

    'Mama's bulldozer' ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress

    The chosen MLA's selection goes against the BJP's usual strategy of avoiding the promotion of multiple family members in politics, a principle the party has employed to criticize its political rivals.

    Notably, the MLA's father, though no longer actively engaged in electoral politics, continues to wield significant political importance within the party. This move underscores the party's recognition of the influential role played by the senior leader in the political landscape.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap AJR

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint anr

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint

    Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil snt

    Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil

    Mama s bulldozer ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress AJR

    'Mama's bulldozer' ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress

    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra vkp

    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra

    Recent Stories

    cricket Allan Donald to quit as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach post World Cup 2023 osf

    Allan Donald to quit as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach post World Cup 2023

    Diwali 2023: 7 movies to watch with family for a festive movie night SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 movies to watch with family for a festive movie night

    Spotted Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar, celebs strut in style SHG

    Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar, celebs strut in style

    cricket Amit Mishra turns 41: 10 magical performances by the leg spinner osf

    Amit Mishra turns 41: 10 magical performances by the leg spinner

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap AJR

    From ragpicker to ransom: Rs 25-crore dream stash leads to boss's kidnap

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon