Former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan has joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). President Naveen Patnaik welcomed her, stating her experience in women's welfare will strengthen the party's efforts to serve the people of Odisha.

Patnaik Welcomes Former IAS Officer

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday welcomed the former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan into the party, stating that her extensive administrative experience, particularly in the field of women's welfare, would strengthen the party's efforts to serve the people.

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While addressing the media, Patnaik said Karthikeyan has joined the BJD as a primary member and expressed confidence that she would make significant contributions, especially towards the empowerment and welfare of women. "Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, a former IAS officer with significant administrative experience, particularly in overseeing women's affairs in the state, has joined the party as a regular member. I am confident that, with her experience, she will contribute to helping people, especially women, as she settles into her new role," Patnaik said. He also reiterated his leadership role in the party ahead of future electoral contests.

Karthikeyan Expresses Gratitude

Sujata Rout Karthikeyan expressed gratitude after joining the BJD party, saying she looked forward to continuing her service to the people of Odisha under the leadership of BJD president Naveen Patnaik. Karthikeyan said she was fortunate to have worked under Patnaik's leadership during her 24-year administrative career and described her entry into politics as an opportunity to continue contributing to the state's development.

"I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to work under Naveen Patnaik's leadership and serve the people of Odisha for the last 24 years. Today again, I am blessed to get this opportunity once again to work for the state under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik sir." She added, "With the grace of Lord Jagannath and blessings of the people of Odisha, I shall continue to work for Odisha and her people with complete dedication and commitment."

During the induction ceremony, the former IAS officer was seen seeking blessings from Patnaik as she took on a new responsibility. (ANI)