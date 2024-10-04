Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shifts to Lutyens' Zone residence, performs puja ceremony

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (October 4) officially moved into his new residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road in Central Delhi. The residence, allotted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal from Punjab, will now serve as Kejriwal's home after he vacated his official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road earlier in the day. The move was marked by a traditional puja ceremony, with visuals showing Kejriwal performing rituals alongside his family.

    Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, and his family arrived at the new residence in two cars. He and his wife travelled together, while his daughter and parents followed in a separate vehicle. The shift comes after Kejriwal's decision to vacate the Chief Minister's office, signalling the next phase in his political journey as he prepares for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

    The decision to move to Ashok Mittal's official bungalow near Mandi House was made following several offers from AAP leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and councillors, who volunteered their residences for the former chief minister. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier confirmed that Kejriwal had chosen Mittal's residence, which is located in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, close to other political offices and government buildings.

    Kejriwal's move comes shortly after his resignation from the Chief Minister's post in September. He had announced his decision to step down, citing his desire to seek a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for February. The resignation followed his brief stint in jail, after which he declared he would not resume office until he received public endorsement through the election process.

    Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also shifted to a new official residence. Sisodia moved into a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road, allocated to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh. This relocation further signals the AAP leadership's preparations for the upcoming electoral contest, as they continue to position themselves as champions of transparency and public trust.

