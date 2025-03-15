Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway

Read Full Article

Bilaspur: Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was shot at by unidentified assailants at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, police said on Friday. Two other people, including his bodyguard, were reportedly injured in the attack. According to Ishan Thakur, son of the former MLA, the shooting occurred around 3 PM while he was in the bathroom. He rushed out after hearing gunshots and was informed by his brother that their father had been attacked.

"Around 3 PM, I went to take a bath when I heard gunshots. When I came out, my brother told me that someone had fired at my father. The people with him at the time rushed him to the hospital," Ishan Thakur told ANI.

He also alleged that his father had warned about a conspiracy to kill him and had even named a few political leaders.

"A few days ago, through the media, my father had informed the government that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him... He even named a few leaders," he said.

Following the attack, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed concern over the incident, saying that the priority is to ensure the well-being of the former MLA and the other injured persons.

"The attack happened some time ago, and our first priority is Bumber Thakur and his bodyguard. Their health is our main concern, while the investigation is a matter for the police. It has been reported that four people were involved," Agnihotri told ANI.

He further mentioned that it was told to him that 4 people came to the residence of the former leader and shot at him, injuring him and his bodyguard.

"The attack happened some time ago, and our first priority is Bumber Thakur and his bodyguard. Their health is our main concern, while the investigation is a matter for the police. It has been reported that four people were involved," Agnihotri told ANI.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to launch a probe into the incident and identify the culprits.

"I have talked to Bambar Singh Thakur. I asked him to go to AIIMS, but he insisted on being treated at IGMC. I asked the Deputy Commissioner to make the necessary arrangements. I have given instructions to the concerned authorities to identify the accused," CM Sukhu added.

Latest Videos