Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was shot by unidentified assailants at his Bilaspur residence in Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Friday (Mar 14), injuring Thakur and two others, including his bodyguard.

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 15, 2025, 8:15 AM IST

Bilaspur: Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was shot at by unidentified assailants at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, police said on Friday. Two other people, including his bodyguard, were reportedly injured in the attack. According to Ishan Thakur, son of the former MLA, the shooting occurred around 3 PM while he was in the bathroom. He rushed out after hearing gunshots and was informed by his brother that their father had been attacked.

"Around 3 PM, I went to take a bath when I heard gunshots. When I came out, my brother told me that someone had fired at my father. The people with him at the time rushed him to the hospital," Ishan Thakur told ANI.

He also alleged that his father had warned about a conspiracy to kill him and had even named a few political leaders.

"A few days ago, through the media, my father had informed the government that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him... He even named a few leaders," he said.

Following the attack, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed concern over the incident, saying that the priority is to ensure the well-being of the former MLA and the other injured persons.

"The attack happened some time ago, and our first priority is Bumber Thakur and his bodyguard. Their health is our main concern, while the investigation is a matter for the police. It has been reported that four people were involved," Agnihotri told ANI.

He further mentioned that it was told to him that 4 people came to the residence of the former leader and shot at him, injuring him and his bodyguard.

"The attack happened some time ago, and our first priority is Bumber Thakur and his bodyguard. Their health is our main concern, while the investigation is a matter for the police. It has been reported that four people were involved," Agnihotri told ANI.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to launch a probe into the incident and identify the culprits.

"I have talked to Bambar Singh Thakur. I asked him to go to AIIMS, but he insisted on being treated at IGMC. I asked the Deputy Commissioner to make the necessary arrangements. I have given instructions to the concerned authorities to identify the accused," CM Sukhu added. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief anr

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief

Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations anr

Kerala: Vlogger Junaid dies in road accident amid sexual assault allegations

'Why oppose Hindi but dub Tamil films for profit...? Pawan Kalyan slams TN leaders over NEP row anr

'Why oppose Hindi but dub Tamil films for profit...? Pawan Kalyan slams TN leaders over NEP row

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference ddr

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference

Chaos at Golden Temple: Five injured as attacker storms Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai with iron rod (WATCH) ddr

Chaos at Golden Temple: Five injured as attacker storms Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai with iron rod (WATCH)

Recent Stories

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto IPL march 15 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 15: Oppose Hindi but Dub Tamil films?: Pawan Kalyan

Indian markets not out of the woods yet: Nuvama sees more panic coming AJR

Indian markets not out of the woods yet: Nuvama sees more panic coming

Alia Bhatt inspired fitness motivation: For perfect toned body MEG

Alia Bhatt inspired fitness motivation: For perfect toned body

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature surging towards 40 degrees in March itself? Check HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature surging towards 40 degrees in March itself? Check HERE

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief anr

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon