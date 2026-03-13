Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland, administered by Gauhati HC Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar. CM Neiphiu Rio and other leaders congratulated him, expressing hope for Nagaland's progress.

Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland. The ceremony was administered by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Leaders Welcome New Governor

In a post on X, the Minister for Public Health Engineering of Nagaland and Cooperation Jacob Zhimomi said Yadav's guidance would help Nagaland progress toward a "Viksit Bharat." https://x.com/jacob_zhimomi/status/2032393098735894722 "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nand Kishore Yadav Ji on taking oath as the Governor of Nagaland. With his support, guidance and counsel, I am optimistic that Nagaland will continue to progress with zeal and commitment towards Viksit Bharat. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure," he wrote.

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, also congratulated Yadav on X, stating, "Congratulations to Nand Kishore Yadav @nkishoreyadav on taking oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland. I wish him a successful tenure in service of the people of the State."

Governor Pledges Dedicated Service

Upon taking office, newly appointed Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav expressed his commitment to serve the state and its people with dedication and respect for its rich traditions and culture. https://x.com/nkishoreyadav/status/2032370620487618705 "Today, I had the privilege of taking the oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland. The oath-taking ceremony was administered by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar. On this occasion, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland,Neiphiu Rio Ji, his cabinet colleagues, distinguished guests, senior officials, and invited guests were present. I pledge to serve the people of the state with complete dedication to Nagaland's great traditions, rich culture, and the welfare of its people," he wrote on X.

About Nand Kishore Yadav

Nand Kishore Yadav is a senior BJP leader who served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2024 to 2025. Representing the Patna Sahib constituency, he is a long-time BJP worker and has also held important cabinet ministerial portfolios, including Road Construction and Health in the Bihar government. (ANI)