Over 300 AIADMK members, including former ministers Vellamandi Natarajan and Udumalai Radhakrishnan, joined actor Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), citing inability to serve the public under the current AIADMK leadership.

Over 300 AIADMK Members Join Actor Vijay's TVK

Over 300 members from AIADMK officially joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday at the party headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai, citing inability to serve the public properly under AIADMK leadership.

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Among those who joined the ruling were former AIADMK Minister Vellamandi Natarajan, Anna Trade Union Federation State Secretary Kamalakkannan, former AIADMK MLA from Mylapore Natraj, former AIADMK Minister Anandan, former Paramakudi AIADMK MLA Sadhan Prabhakar, Tirupathur City Secretary D T Kumar, and over 300 others. The induction took place in the presence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister N Anand, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sengottaiyan, and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Leaders Cite Discontent with AIADMK Leadership

Former Minister and senior AIADMK leader Udumalai Radhakrishnan said that, along with him, senior leaders, including Trichy N R Sivapathi, Kadambur Raju, M C Sampath, Panneerselvam, Govindasamy, and Kolathur Krishnamoorthy, have joined the ruling TVK.

Recalling the leadership of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he said AIADMK functionaries maintained strict discipline during her tenure and that her demise was a major setback for the party.

Radhakrishnan also stated that although they had remained in AIADMK for the past five years, they were unable to effectively serve the public and had been functioning under difficult circumstances.

He said they see the ideals of M G Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa reflected in the leadership of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, adding that the respect and recognition they received in TVK motivated their decision to join the party.

He further said they would work wholeheartedly for TVK and support the younger generation of leaders, with a focus on securing victory in the upcoming local body elections.

Emphasising their commitment to party discipline, Radhakrishnan said they would faithfully carry out any responsibility assigned by the leadership.

He also claimed that many district-level functionaries and senior AIADMK leaders are expected to join TVK in the future, describing their decision to leave AIADMK as a moment of relief after a prolonged period of dissatisfaction within the party.

TVK Hails Vijay's Leadership

Speaking at the event, Minister Sengottaiyan reflected on the movement of TVK and said that the people of Tamil Nadu voted for a change, trusting the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay. "If there is any movement in Indian history that achieved success within just two years of its formation, it is Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. No matter how many alliances are formed, no one born on Tamil soil can defeat our movement in Tamil Nadu. The people have accepted a leadership capable of delivering a clean administration, and only he can achieve it. Not just tomorrow, but forever, Vijay will remain the permanent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I have travelled with the Revolutionary Leader MGR, and I have also worked alongside the Revolutionary Leader Amma. Those who lacked faith have won, while those who trusted others have faced defeat," he said.

Ministers Vow 'Corruption-Free' Governance

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, during his address, seconded Sengottaiyan's statements and said that the TVK government has outdone the former DMK and AIADMK governments in terms of ending corruption in the state. He equated CM Vijay's cabinet to former CM MGR and J Jayalalithaa's cabinets, stating that the TVK is carrying their legacy forward.

"We had already said that C Joseph Vijay would become Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of leaders honestly created by the people, such as Anna, MGR, and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. Today, he is the Chief Minister. AIADMK members mocked Sengottaiyan for sitting with leaders from smaller parties. But he served as a minister in MGR's cabinet, Kumar served in Amma's cabinet, and now both are ministers in the leader Joseph Vijay's cabinet as well," he said.

"The DMK and AIADMK are asking what achievement TVK has accomplished in just 15 days. Politics in Tamil Nadu has always spoken about protecting secularism. Today, our leader has united Congress, IUML, VCK, and others. Today, there is no corruption in the name of a 'Chief Minister's fund,' nor corruption through ministers' funds. Corruption in sand mining, the Public Works Department, CMDA, and many other departments has disappeared. Chief Minister Vijay has created a corruption-free Tamil Nadu. Administrative change for the benefit of the people itself is victory," he added.

AIADMK General Secretary Blamed for Exodus

He further clarified that the TVK did not invite any MLAs to the party by offering inducements, and held the AIADMK General Secretary responsible for the shift of the members to TVK. He further slammed MLA O Paneerselvam for joining DMK, the party he said, "discarded Amma."

"We did not invite any MLA to TVK by offering inducements. We welcome everyone who comes here with affection, like members of one family. It is this feeling that has encouraged even sitting AIADMK MLAs to leave their party, contest elections honestly, win, and stand with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. It is because AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami decided to align with the DMK that many AIADMK cadres are now ready to leave the AIADMK and join TVK. OPS, who was made Chief Minister by Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, also joined the DMK for the same reason. The same DMK that once discarded Amma is the party that O. Panneerselvam has now joined. Likewise, many chose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam so they would not have to join the DMK," he stated.

Mass Defection from AIADMK Predicted

He further claimed that "within one month, 90% of AIADMK members are expected to join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam." "Therefore, I request the TVK General Secretary to conduct membership drives every Saturday," Aadhav Arjun added.

Party Welcomes New Members, Eyes Panchayat Polls

Additionally, Rural Development Minister N Anand welcomed the newly joined members and called for solidarity and cooperation within the party, affirming confidence that the TVK will secure a resounding victory in the upcoming panchayat elections.

"Those who come to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will always receive respect. That respect will never diminish. Even if we are ministers, all of you are one among us. Thirty-three years ago, those who travelled on bicycles and pasted posters believing that our leader would become a superstar are the same people who are ministers today. Under no circumstances will our Chief Minister look down on anyone. All of you must work together with him. You will definitely receive due respect here. Positions for all of you will be announced soon. In the upcoming panchayat elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will win in all 234 constituencies. Many TVK legislators became MLAs by spending only Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh. This victory was achieved because of the face and leadership of Vijay. Under no circumstances will we engage in corruption," Anand said.

(ANI)