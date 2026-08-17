A foreign woman said she was often undercharged or offered free food in India. She spoke about the warmth and hospitality she experienced from locals.

Often, when foreigners visit India, they claim they were overcharged for food, transportation, rent, and other goods simply because they do not belong to the country. But one foreign woman shared a different side of such an experience that does not get talked about enough.

In an Instagram video, Jane spoke about her experiences as a foreigner in India and acknowledged the common perception that tourists are sometimes overcharged. "A lot of people think that, you know, in India, you get scammed all the time, you get overcharged, and I do think there's an element of truth to that," she said. "But I want to talk about how many times as a foreigner in India, you will get undercharged."

"I don't think there are many countries as welcoming as India," she said

In the clip, Jane recalled discovering that her local tea seller had been deliberately charging her less because he considered her a guest. She also talked about how restaurants would give her extra desserts or other complimentary treats by saying, "India mein aapka swagat hai (We welcome you in India)."

She shared how strangers had invited her to their homes for meals, taken her to family weddings, and offered her a place to stay. "Let alone how many times, you know, Indian strangers will just invite you to their home for food, or will take you to, like, their cousin's wedding and even invite you to stay at their home."

Reflecting on her first trip, Jane said she spent much of her time staying with Indian families. Her hosts would connect her with relatives and friends when she travelled to another city.

"I just don't think that there's many countries where people are as hospitable and as welcoming as they are in India. So, while yes, you might sometimes pay, like, be overcharged for your auto ride, I think it's far more often that you'll get undercharged and that to benefit from this incredible warmth and hospitality of Indian people," she said.

Her video has drawn widespread appreciation, with many sharing similar stories.