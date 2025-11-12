A video has gone viral on social media, showing a railway staffer cleaning a train coach only to dump the collected waste onto the railway tracks moments later.

The footage, reportedly filmed by foreign tourists traveling through India, shows the employee sweeping heaps of trash from under the seats before casually dumping the garbage out of the coach. The video has been posted on Instagram by travel vlogger Backpacker Ben with the caption “How they clean trains in India”.

"He saw me filming as well, he didn't care. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the trains of India," the tourist filming the video was heard saying.

The clip went viral, with users tagging the Railway Ministry and demanding swift accountability. One X user wrote, "Dear Indian Railways, what's this behaviour? Cleaning the entire coach in front of foreign tourists only to throw all the waste on the tracks — this isn't cleanliness, it's pure hypocrisy. If this is your idea of Swachh Bharat, it's a shameful mockery of it."

Railway Seva responded, "We regret the experience you had," and requested the PNR and mobile number to initiate an investigation.

Comments flooded in, branding the act as “pathetic civic sense” and “utterly shameful.”