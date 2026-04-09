Foreign delegates in the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) visited polling stations in Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam, lauding the ECI's 'meticulous' arrangements and calling the polls a 'Festival of Democracy'.

International Observers Witness 'Festival of Democracy' in Kerala

Highlighting the global resonance of India's electoral process, foreign delegates participating in the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) visited multiple polling stations across Keralam, including Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, to witness the ongoing Assembly Elections in the State. The delegation, comprising representatives from various nations, lauded the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the "large-scale and meticulous" arrangements, describing the voting process as a true "Festival of Democracy."

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Seychelles High Commissioner to India, Lalatiana Accouche, visited a specialised 'Gen Z' polling booth in Thiruvananthapuram. Designed to engage first-time and young voters, the booth showcased a blend of modern technology and youthful energy. She witnessed "the energy of young voters shaping the democratic process in the General Elections," the poll commission posted on X social media platform.

Similarly, a group of international delegates visited several polling stations in Kochi. The observers spent time interacting with officials and witnessing the seamless flow of voters. The delegation, which arrived before the polling booths opened for voting, observed a mock poll in Kochi, gaining first-hand insight into India's electoral process. They commended the ECI for ensuring transparency and accessibility at every level. The IEVP delegates observed the efficiency of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the systemic organisation that allowed thousands to vote without disruption. Over 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 assembly constituencies in Keralam and elect 140-members of its Legislative Assembly

Eco-Friendly Elections and Facilities Praised in Puducherry and Assam

IEVP delegations also visited polling booths in Puducherry. "Delegates planted saplings during their visit to a polling station in Pondicherry district, Puducherry to witness the poll under the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP). "A message of eco-friendly elections!!" posted the Election Commission of India on X. The Union Territory has a total of 10,14,070 electors who are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the 30-member Legislative Assembly.

A Sri Lankan delegate was photographed planting a sapling at a polling station in Kamrup district of Assam today. The ECI posted on its X platform the photo and captioned the post, " Planting a sapling by a Srilankan delegate during his visit to a polling station in Kamrup district, Assam, to witness the poll under the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP). A message of eco-friendly elections!!"

It also posted photos of international delegates who visited the polling station, Ulubari Higher Secondary School, Ulubari, under 36-Central Guwahati Assembly constituency C, to witness the festival of democracy. They appreciated the facilities at polling stations, such as drinking water, ramps, wheelchairs, and other arrangements, ensuring ease of voting for all. Over 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.

About the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP)

The International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) is a flagship initiative by the ECI to share best practices and provide a first-hand look at the world's largest democratic exercise for international observers. The program of the ECI aims at international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of other countries and international organisations.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, inaugurated the programme on April 7 at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM). Gyanesh Kumar, in his inaugural address on April 7, said that the ECI takes elections in India as festivals of democracy and works towards ensuring it in a mission mode. He also called upon the participants to enjoy the visit to the states, learn, see and experience the diversity of India.

In the first phase, the delegates of the Programme will visit Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on April 8-9 and in the second phase, the delegates will visit the States of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from April 20 onwards, the apex poll body said in a statement. Forty-three delegates from 23 countries, including representatives from five Foreign Missions in Delhi, will be participating in the first phase of the programme, it said. (ANI)