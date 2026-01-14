FORDA has urged Health Minister JP Nadda to reverse the NBE's 'drastic' slash in NEET PG 2025 cut-off scores. The doctors' body claims the move undermines merit, favours private colleges, and poses a 'grave threat' to the medical profession.

Doctors' Body Slams 'Drastic' NEET PG Cut-off Reduction

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) on Wednesday urged the Union Health Minister JP Nadda to withdraw the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) decision to "drastically slash" the cut-off scores for NEET PG 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a letter to the Health Minister, FORDA claimed that the move undermines the merit-based selection process and poses a "grave threat" to the credibility of the medical profession. The doctors' association asked the Centre to constitute a high-level committee comprising the National Medical Commission (NMC), NBE, and resident doctor representatives to review the cut-off policies.

The letter read, "The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) writes to you with profound dismay and disappointment regarding the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) recent decision to drastically slash the qualifying cut-off scores for NEET PG 2025. This unprecedented move undermines the sanctity of a merit-based selection process, devalues the rigorous preparation of lakhs of aspiring doctors, and poses a grave threat to the credibility of the medical profession in the eyes of the common public."

"NEET PG ensures only competent candidates enter specialised training through merit-based standards. Aspirants sacrificed years to meet past high cutoffs, yet NBE's arbitrary reduction without justification or consultation compromises merit, demoralises toppers, and risks subpar candidates affecting patient care," FORDA added.

'Move Favours Private Colleges'

The resident doctors' body alleged that NBE's move favours private medical colleges over student welfare. "This decision severely erodes public trust in doctors and healthcare. Moreover, this slash favours private medical colleges by filling seats with lower-scoring candidates at exorbitant fees, prioritising institutional profits over student welfare. With faith already strained by past controversies, lowered cutoffs undermine perceptions of doctors as highly skilled experts. Patients deserve merit-based specialists, not diluted standards. Social media outrage is growing, risking widespread scepticism of the profession as elitist favouritism," the organisation said.

FORDA's Demands to Centre

"FORDA has consistently advocated for reforms that strengthen, not weaken, our postgraduate training ecosystem. We urge your immediate intervention to: Revert the cutoff decision and restore the original qualifying criteria based on empirical data and expert review. Institute a high-level committee comprising NMC, NBE, and resident doctor representatives review and standardise cutoff policies transparently. Engage stakeholders in future policy changes to prevent such unilateral actions. FORDA stands ready to collaborate with the Ministry to safeguard Indian healthcare; silence will only widen the medical community-government divide at the expense of public health," the letter read.

FAIMA Joins Protest, Warns of Nationwide Agitation

Earlier today, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also wrote to Union Health Minister JP Nadda expressing grave concern over "drastically reduced" NEET-PG 2025 cut-off percentile, allowing candidates with 'negative' scores to become "eligible" for postgraduate admissions. FAIMA urged the Centre to withdraw the notification, warning that it would initiate nationwide protests if the government did not take timely action.

NBE Justifies Cut-off Revision

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country. According to sources, "This decision follows the completion of Round-2 counselling, where over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges."

"The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which are vital for expanding India's pool of trained medical specialists. Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources," sources said further.

All NEET-PG candidates are MBBS-qualified doctors who have completed their degrees and internships. (ANI)