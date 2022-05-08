Mother Teresa covered up for Catholic Church: A new documentary series on saint's 'darker side'

The three-part series, which will air on Sky Documentaries on May 9, Mother Teresa covered up for the Catholic church's greatest excesses and seemed more drawn to poverty and sorrow than truly helping people escape it.

A new documentary on Mother Teresa has landed itself into a controversy, as it allegedly reveals the 'darker side' of the saint, who is revered across the globe. The docuseries "Mother Teresa: For the Love of God", according to media reports,"listens to some of her closest friends and bitterest enemies and serves as a complete evaluation of one of the most renowned ladies of the previous century."

The three-part series, which will air on Sky Documentaries on May 9, Mother Teresa covered up for the Catholic church's greatest excesses and seemed more drawn to poverty and sorrow than truly helping people escape it.

"Her spirituality was related to Jesus on the cross," said Mary Johnson, who worked with Mother Teresa for 20 years. "She believed that being poor was good since Jesus was poor. It's schizophrenia, you know," according to the Daily Mail report.

Quoting an incident, civil official Navin Chawla, who claims to have shared a good rapport with Mother Teresa, said that when she approached a regional lieutenant-governor for some land where she could care for persons with leprosy, she moved the governor to tears and received more than twice the amount of land she had requested. "She was as shrewd as a peasant," Navin said.

More importantly, Mother Teresa's final decade was maybe her most trying. She was getting on in years, but the church needed her aid to preserve it from the mounting crisis of priest child molestation.

In August 1910, Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu was born in Skopje, Macedonia. Her ancestors were Albanians. She sensed a tremendous call from God when she was twelve years old. She entered the Loreto Sisters at the age of eighteen. She later moved to India and became a nun. Mother Teresa got authorization from the Holy See on October 7, 1950, to establish her own order, "The Missionaries of Charity," which has now dispersed across the world. She passed away on September 5, 1997.

