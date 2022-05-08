Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother Teresa covered up for Catholic Church: A new documentary series on saint's 'darker side'

    The  three-part series, which will air on Sky Documentaries on May 9, Mother Teresa covered up for the Catholic church's greatest excesses and seemed more drawn to poverty and sorrow than truly helping people escape it. 

    For the Love of God Documentary series on Mother Teresa reveals darker side of the saint gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    A new documentary on Mother Teresa has landed itself into a controversy, as it allegedly  reveals the 'darker side' of the saint, who is revered across the globe. The docuseries "Mother Teresa: For the Love of God", according to media reports,"listens to some of her closest friends and bitterest enemies and serves as a complete evaluation of one of the most renowned ladies of the previous century."

    The  three-part series, which will air on Sky Documentaries on May 9, Mother Teresa covered up for the Catholic church's greatest excesses and seemed more drawn to poverty and sorrow than truly helping people escape it. 

    "Her spirituality was related to Jesus on the cross," said Mary Johnson, who worked with Mother Teresa for 20 years. "She believed that being poor was good since Jesus was poor. It's schizophrenia, you know," according to the Daily Mail report.

    Quoting an incident, civil official Navin Chawla, who claims to have shared a good rapport with Mother Teresa, said that when she approached a regional lieutenant-governor for some land where she could care for persons with leprosy, she moved the governor to tears and received more than twice the amount of land she had requested. "She was as shrewd as a peasant," Navin said.

    More importantly, Mother Teresa's final decade was maybe her most trying. She was getting on in years, but the church needed her aid to preserve it from the mounting crisis of priest child molestation.

    Also Read | Mamata Banerjee 'shocked' over Missionaries of Charity bank accounts being frozen

    In August 1910, Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu was born in Skopje, Macedonia. Her ancestors were Albanians. She sensed a tremendous call from God when she was twelve years old. She entered the Loreto Sisters at the age of eighteen. She later moved to India and became a nun. Mother Teresa got authorization from the Holy See on October 7, 1950, to establish her own order, "The Missionaries of Charity," which has now dispersed across the world. She passed away on September 5, 1997.

    Also Read | Odisha CM directs officials to use relief fund to take care of center run by Missionaries of Charity

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP leader files plea in Allahabad High Court to open 20 rooms in Taj Mahal for hidden Hindu idols gcw

    Hindu idols at Taj Mahal? An appeal to dig into 'hidden chambers'

    Two cylinders then, now it's one at same price: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi does math on LPG price hike

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 10, confirms Sanjay Raut - adt

    Saffron powerplay in Ayodhya: Thackerays to visit temple town to 'seek blessings'

    Khalistani flags put up at Himachal Pradesh assembly s gate CM says strict action against culprits gcw

    Khalistani flags put up at Himachal Pradesh assembly's gate, CM says strict action against culprits

    Cyclone Asani unlikely to make landfall Odisha West Bengal braces for storm gcw

    Cyclone Asani unlikely to make landfall; Odisha, West Bengal braces for storm

    Recent Stories

    Postpartum hair loss: Here's some tips to take care, maintain healthy hair

    Postpartum hair loss: Here's some tips to take care, maintain healthy hair

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out-tgy

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out

    Watch A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls gcw

    Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding Here is when and where they are getting hitched drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Here’s when and where they are getting hitched

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again

    Recent Videos

    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon