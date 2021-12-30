Odisha CM directs officials to use relief fund to take care of center run by Missionaries of Charity

The Missionaries of Charity run a leprosy home near Bhubaneswar that houses 300 inmates. It also runs 12 orphanages with 600-odd inmates.

On Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed district collectors to utilize funds from his relief fund to provide food and treatment to people at Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity-run orphanages and leprosy homes in the state, the officials said.

This development comes days after the Centre on December 25 cited "adverse inputs" and decided against renewing the organization's license under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the Centre's refusal to renew the license. She alleged the organization's bank accounts were frozen. The Union Home Ministry which regulates FCRA, denied the claim. The Missionaries of Charity runs a leprosy home near Bhubaneswar that houses 300 inmates. It also runs 12 orphanages with 600-odd inmates.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Shocked to hear that on Christmas, the Union Ministry froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines."

The government issued a statement in response stating the foundation made the request to freeze the accounts to the State Bank of India while acknowledging the renewal of FCRA registration was refused.