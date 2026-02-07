FM Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the India-US trade deal for boosting exporter morale but declined to revise GDP forecasts. She also spoke on strategic foreign fund flows, the STT increase, TN politics, and urged private sector investment.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, reflecting on the recent India-US interim trade deal, emphasised the significance of such agreements, stating they would lift exporter confidence and create new market opportunities, while she chose not to revise GDP growth projections. Speaking at the NDTV Profit Conclave 2026, when asked if she would revise GDP growth numbers given the tailwinds after the US trade deal, Sitharaman said, "So every trade deal is important, and it certainly lifts the spirit of the exporters and people who are looking for newer markets and so on. And if the chief economic advisor has given you a number, go by that. I normally don't." The minister also addressed a range of economic and political topics.

On Foreign Investment Flows

On foreign investment flows, she said international fund movement involves strategic considerations beyond commercial interest. "Fund flow internationally seems to have more than just commercial considerations. Economies are doing well. Then you have every such indicator which would draw funds towards it. Really being on an uptick. Even then, the flow is not a flow sometimes. I won't say it's a trickle, but sometimes it doesn't flow as much as you expect it to. Fund flows have more than just a commercial interest in their minds. Strategic interests also seem to be one of the very important factors," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

On Financial Market Measures

On the government's measures in financial markets, including the recent increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options, Sitharaman said the move was intended as a deterrent rather than a revenue measure. "It was more for deterrent purposes rather than for revenue purposes... 90% of them who engaged in futures and options lost money," she said.

On Cryptocurrency and Real Money Gaming

Sitharaman also discussed her interventions in cryptocurrency and real money gaming, saying, "At least I'm trailing them, am I not? At least I know which are the ones who are going and where is it going."

On Tamil Nadu Politics

On political developments, the Finance Minister commented on Tamil Nadu polls, asserting that the NDA alliance is "intact and strong". "On the other hand, the ruling DMK cannot be confident and that's not me assessing. Their conduct in the last one month shows that," she added.

Sitharaman also added that actor Vijay's entry could influence voter dynamics. "He (Vijay) will have an impact on the election. To what extent, that needs to be seen, and whose vote he is going to take away is the question. Is he going to take away all the supporters of DMK, particularly the women? And women in Tamil Nadu politics have a very, very powerful voice. Therefore, I think it's an interesting time to watch Tamil Nadu elections," Sitharaman said.

On Chabahar Port Allocation

Separately, when asked about the no-budget allocation for Chabahar, Sitharaman said, "There has not been any allocation. I understand the importance of Chabahar - the north-south route was also linked to that, going up to Moscow. At the moment, this is all I can say."

Call for Private Sector Participation

Furthermore, the finance minister also urged the private sector to actively participate in India's growth, emphasising that external challenges should not deter investment. "The risk is external challenges; India's private sector should participate in India's growth. No longer can any other reason be given as a valid reason. Because if there is more reason, let me know. And if government is a hindrance, I'll work to remove it. But come on, participate in India's growth," she said. (ANI)