‘Floor test and budget session came up,’ Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi court via video, will appear on March 16

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it physically on March 16 in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's recent complaint against him for skipping five summons in the excise policy case, after he cited a debate on a trust motion in the House today.

Following this, the court fixed 10 am at March 16 as the next date for Kejriwal to physically appear before it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was summoned to court today after the ED filed a complaint against him on February 3 for failing to show up when he was sent a summons in relation to the liquor policy case.