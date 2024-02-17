Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Floor test and budget session came up,’ Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi court via video, will appear on March 16

    A court has allowed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it physically on March 16 in connection to an ED complaint for missing repeated summonses, after he cited a trust vote in the Assembly today.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it physically on March 16 in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's recent complaint against him for skipping five summons in the excise policy case, after he cited a debate on a trust motion in the House today.

    The Chief Minister used video conference to address the court, stating that he was unable to personally present because of the Delhi Assembly's scheduled consideration of a confidence motion today. "I had intended to attend today, but this motion of confidence interrupted me. Additionally, the Budget Session is underway and will go until March 1. After that, any date might be specified," he stated. 

    CM Arvind Kejriwal told the Court that he wanted to be present physically, however, due to the “budget session and the no-confidence motion” in the Assembly, he wasn’t able to come. “If a date would be given post that,” Kejriwal said while asking the court for a hearing on a later date.

    Following this, the court fixed 10 am at March 16 as the next date for Kejriwal to physically appear before it.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was summoned to court today after the ED filed a complaint against him on February 3 for failing to show up when he was sent a summons in relation to the liquor policy case.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
