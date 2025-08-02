Amidst severe flooding in Prayagraj, a police officer, Chandradeep Nishad, displayed his devotion by worshipping the floodwaters as "Mother Ganga" outside his home.

Even as rising floodwaters entered his home, a police officer in Prayagraj chose faith over fear. A video of him worshipping the waterlogged street outside his house has taken social media by storm, showing how deeply personal belief can shape our response to nature’s fury.

‘Maa Ganga Came to My Doorstep’

Wearing his police uniform, Chandradeep Nishad was seen standing knee-deep in murky water, gently pouring milk and flower petals onto the flooded lane outside his home. For him, this wasn’t just rainwater—it was Mother Ganga herself paying a visit.

“Mother Ganga arrived at our house while leaving for duty this morning. Got blessings by worshipping Maa Ganga at my doorstep. Hail Mother Ganga,” Nishad wrote in the caption of the video he posted on Instagram.

A Devotee, A Swimmer, A Policeman

What’s remarkable is that this wasn’t a one-off act. In another clip, Nishad—who describes himself as a national swimmer and UP Police swimming champion—is seen taking dips in the flooded rooms of his house, the water rising above his waist. He later swims across the street, chanting “Jai Ganga Maiya”, unfazed by the chaos that heavy rains have brought to the region.

Faith Meets Flood: Reactions Pour In

Online reactions have been a mix of admiration and concern. While many hailed the officer’s devotion and calm presence in the face of adversity, others were worried about the health risks of swimming in floodwater and the worsening flood situation across northern India.

Monsoon Rains Continue to Wreak Havoc

The video comes at a time when parts of Uttar Pradesh and several other northern states are battling severe monsoon flooding, leaving roads waterlogged, homes damaged, and daily life disrupted.