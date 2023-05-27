Flight operations affected at Delhi Airport after heavy downpour; officials issue advisory

Earlier, the IMD had said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain 'Below normal' levels adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.

Flight operations were affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday (May 27) after the heavy downpour lashed the national capital. In wake of the bad weather, the airport authorities also issued an advisory for flyers advising them to contact airlines concerned for updated flight information.

In a statement, the Delhi Airport said, "Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advised to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information."

Notably, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall, and IMD has predicted that the same weather will prevail over the city for the next three to four days.

On Saturday morning, parts of Delhi-NCR also witnessed heavy rains and gusty winds. In a tweet, the IMD said, "A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, a thunderstorm or duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 40–70 km/h would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours."

"Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would continue in Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas including Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Raya, Mathura (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," read the statement by IMD.

