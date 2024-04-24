Five-time Best Parliamentarian award-winning MP clears Class 10 exam

Shrirang Barne, a two-time Member of Parliament from Pune's Maval constituency, has upgraded his educational qualification from "10th fail" to "SSC pass" in his latest affidavit filed for the upcoming general elections. Despite receiving prestigious awards, Barne had expressed regret over his previous educational status and cleared the SSC exam in 2022

Shrirang Barne, the two-time Member of Parliament from Pune's Maval constituency, has upgraded his educational qualification from "10th class fail" to "SSC pass" in his latest affidavit filed for the upcoming general elections. Despite being decorated with the Sansad Ratna (Best Parliamentarian) award five times, Barne had, in the past, expressed regret over his educational status mentioned in previous affidavits.

The 60-year-old Shiv Sena MP, who filed his nomination for the Maval seat for the third consecutive time, revealed that he cleared the SSC examination in 2022 after failing in the science subject in 1980. Barne kept his educational achievement private in 2022, awaiting the opportune moment to disclose it in his third affidavit for the general elections.

Barne, who hails from a farming background, entered politics in 1997 and served as a corporator in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for over 15 years before rising to the national level within Shiv Sena. He won the Lok Sabha elections from Maval constituency in 2014 and 2019, defeating prominent opponents.

According to close associates, Barne's educational qualification had been a source of concern for him despite his political success. During the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Barne utilized the time to study and successfully clear his SSC exam in 2022, demonstrating his commitment to self-improvement.

"Barne's dedication to education and self-improvement is commendable, and his journey from '10th fail' to 'SSC pass' is an inspiration," said Uday Awate, one of Barne's close associates, speaking to Times of India.

