    'New Putin in making': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sharad Pawar for attack on PM Modi

    Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, dismissed Sharad Pawar's criticisms of PM Narendra Modi as attempts to undermine Modi's leadership. Fadnavis suggested that attacks on Modi only strengthen his electoral standing. Pawar, however, praised past Prime Ministers like Nehru and criticized Modi for focusing on fault-finding.

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP stalwart, Devendra Fadnavis, has fired back at Sharad Pawar's criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening them to the opposition's frustration in the face of electoral setbacks.

    Fadnavis, addressing Pawar's remarks, brushed them off as desperate attempts to undermine Modi's leadership. He suggested that such attacks only serve to bolster Modi's electoral fortunes. "Whenever Modi ji is attacked, he emerges stronger at the ballot box," Fadnavis remarked.

    SC allows Sharad Pawar bloc to use 'man blowing turha' symbol for upcoming elections

    This verbal sparring comes after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar aimed for PM Modi's style of governance, accusing him of focusing more on fault-finding than highlighting his government's achievements over the past decade. Pawar even drew comparisons between Modi and previous Prime Ministers, emphasizing their efforts in nation-building compared to what he perceived as Modi's penchant for criticism.

    Pawar underscored the significance of recognizing the contributions of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, underscoring his lasting impact on India's development. Nevertheless, he expressed disappointment that PM Modi consistently directed his criticism towards Nehru rather than showcasing the achievements of the Central government during his tenure, reported TOI.

    'Sonia Gandhi failed to launch 'Rahul Yaan' 19 times': Amit Shah slams Opposition's dynastic politics (WATCH)

    Drawing from his extensive experience with various Prime Ministers, Pawar highlighted the dedication of leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh to the nation's progress. In contrast, he criticized PM Modi for seemingly fixating on criticism instead of highlighting the government's accomplishments over the past decade.

    Accusing PM Modi of fostering fear among the public, Pawar drew parallels between Modi's actions and those of Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns about the emergence of a similar authoritarian leadership style in India.

