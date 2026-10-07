Five people died and one was injured in a shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati. Police apprehended the suspect, Ghanakanta Gogoi, who allegedly opened fire following a property dispute regarding the lease agreement of the hotel.

Tragic Firing Incident in Guwahati

Five people died following a firing incident near a hotel in the Ulubari area of Guwahati in the late hours of Monday, with police launching an investigation into the incident, officials said. Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that five people were killed and one injured in a firing incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area, with police apprehending the accused within an hour of the incident.

"An unfortunate incident of firing took place today at around 9 p.m. at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area of Guwahati. Six persons sustained gunshot injuries, and unfortunately, five of them succumbed to their injuries. One person is undergoing treatment, and the accused has been apprehended. The weapon used in the incident has also been seized,” he said.

Investigation into the Shooting

Details on the Accused and Motive

The accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, has been apprehended, and the weapon used in the incident has been seized, the police commissioner said, adding that interrogation was underway. “The accused named Ghanakanta Gogoi was apprehended within an hour of the incident,” he said. “Based on the preliminary investigation, we suspect that the incident stemmed from a property dispute related to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn. The investigation is still at a preliminary stage,” Mahanta said.

Providing details about the victims, the official said four of the five deceased belonged to the same family, while the fifth was from their village. The injured person was also from the same village. “Four of the five who lost their lives belonged to the same family, while the fifth person was from their village. The injured person is also from the same village,” he said. He said the suspected dispute was between the hotel owner’s side and the person who had taken the property on lease. The accused had leased the hotel, the police commissioner added. “The incident appears to have resulted from a property dispute related to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn between the owner's side and the person who had taken the hotel on lease...The accused had taken the hotel on lease...," he said.

The police commissioner said a scientific and thorough investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the case to its logical conclusion. He added that further updates would be provided as more information became available. “A scientific and thorough investigation is underway to bring the case to its logical conclusion. We will provide further updates as and when more information becomes available,” he added.

Medical Updates from Gauhati Medical College

Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Prof. (Dr) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, said the hospital received information about the incident between 9 pm and 9.30 pm, following which officials arrived at the hospital. "An incident occurred in the Bora Service area. We received information about it between 9:00 and 9:30 pm, following which we came here. We found that one person had been brought dead," Bezbaruah said.

Identifying the deceased as Narayan Das, aged around 48, the GMCH official said he had sustained an injury on his lip. He added that the bullet appeared to have entered the body, but there was no exit wound. “His name is Mr Narayan Das, around 48 years old. He had an injury on his lip, possibly a direct injury. The bullet appears to have entered the body, but there is no exit wound,” he said.

Bezbaruah also provided details about another injured person, identified as Satyendra Pathak, aged 42, who had sustained a through-and-through injury, with both entry and exit wounds. “The second person is Satyendra Pathak, aged 42. He has a through-and-through injury, meaning there are both entry and exit wounds. He is currently stable and undergoing treatment under the Orthopaedics and Surgery departments,” the GMCH official said.