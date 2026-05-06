A family in Thrissur had a huge scare when they found a five-foot-long cobra in their kitchen. A snake catcher from the forest department's team later came and safely captured the snake. It will now be handed over to the forest authorities.

A family in Mathilakam, Thrissur, got the shock of their lives after finding a spectacled cobra inside their kitchen. The incident happened at the home of Siddique, who lives in Kattuparambil in Koolimuttom Emmad.

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The snake had entered the house last night. A woman in the house heard some strange noises coming from the kitchen. When she went to check, she saw the massive snake. It was lying right next to the kitchen wall.

The terrified family immediately alerted the authorities. Ansari Koolimuttom, a member of the Chalakudy Forest's Rapid Response Team (RRT), reached the spot and caught the snake.

The cobra, which is about five feet long, will now be handed over to the forest department.