    First Made-in-India 700 MW nuclear reactor now fully operational in Gujarat's Kakrapar

    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India's first domestically developed 700 MW nuclear power facility, situated in Kakrapar, Gujarat, has commenced full-scale operations. The Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) reactor initiated commercial operations on June 30 but had been operating at 90 per cent capacity until now.

    PM Modi shared the achievement on 'X', the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, "India has reached another significant milestone. Gujarat's first indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 is now operating at full capacity. Congratulations to our dedicated scientists and engineers."

    The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is overseeing the construction of two 700 MW pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar, where two 220 MW power plants are also located.

    KAPP 4 has been in the midst of various commissioning activities and had reached 97.56 per cent progress by July, according to official reports.

    NPCIL has plans to construct a total of 16 700 MW PHWRs across the nation and has already provided financial and administrative approvals for this endeavour. Furthermore, the construction of 700 MW nuclear power plants is currently in progress at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan (RAPS 7 and 8) and at Gorakhpur in Haryana (GHAVP 1 and 2).

    The government has granted approval for the construction of 10 domestically developed PHWRs at four different locations -- Gorakhpur in Haryana, Chutka in Madhya Pradesh, Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan, and Kaiga in Karnataka --expanding its nuclear energy infrastructure.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
