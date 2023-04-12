Firing inside Bathinda military station, 4 killed; QRT sanitising base

According to the Indian Army, "A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed."

A firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of four people , the Army said.

According to the Indian Army, "A firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed."

It said search operations are in progress

"Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," the Army statement said.

The details of the incident are not immediately known.