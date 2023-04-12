Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Firing inside Bathinda military station, 4 killed; QRT sanitising base

    According to the Indian Army, "A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed."

    Firing inside Bathinda military station live updates
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    A firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of four people , the Army said.

    According to the Indian Army, "A firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed."

    It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.

    It said search operations are in progress

    "Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," the Army statement said. said. 

    The details of the incident are not immediately known.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
    BJP's Sambit Patra walks on fire, worships Goddess Dulan (WATCH)

    'Unfair to criticize PM Modi for all internal conflicts': Orthodox bishop Geevarghese Mar Yulios

    New National Credit Framework: Vedas, Puranas can fetch students credits

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP reveals 52 new faces among 189 candidates; see full list

    'Killed her because I got scared,' says UP man who kept 2-year-old toddler's body in laptop bag

    Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable

    BJP's Sambit Patra walks on fire, worships Goddess Dulan (WATCH)

    'Unfair to criticize PM Modi for all internal conflicts': Orthodox bishop Geevarghese Mar Yulios

    Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque in focus as Israel-Hamas tensions boil over

    She's The Man star Amanda Bynes 'discharged' from mental health facility; know details

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

