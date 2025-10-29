The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for a firing incident at the residence of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan in Canada.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a late-night firing incident at the residence of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan in Canada, escalating fears about organised crime’s grip on the diaspora music scene. In a chilling social media post, Bishnoi’s close aide Goldy Dhillon took responsibility for the attack, alleging it stemmed from Nattan’s alleged association with fellow singer Saradar Khera. Dhillon even released a video of the shooting.

“Sat Sri Akal! I am Goldy Dhillon (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang). The reason for the firing at singer Channi Nattan’s house yesterday is Saradar Khera,” Dhillon said in the video.

Issuing a stark caution to the Punjabi music industry, Dhillon warned, “Any singer who works with or maintains a relationship with Saradar Khera in the future will be solely responsible for their own loss. This is because we will continue to inflict significant damage (loss) upon Saradar Khera.”

He further clarified that the gang held no personal vendetta against Nattan himself, stating, “We have no personal animosity towards Channi Nattan.”

Meanwhile, Canadian authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident and are working to verify the authenticity of the gang’s online claims.

The attack highlights the deepening nexus between crime syndicates and the Punjabi entertainment industry.