After a shooting outside his Patna coaching centre, Khan Sir sought security while expressing faith in CM Samrat Choudhary. JDU MP Sanjay Jha assured strict action, praising the NDA government's stance on law and order.

Following the shooting outside teacher Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday said that the criminal would be caught and "strict action would be taken" against them in the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

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Speaking to ANI here, the JDU leader praised the former chief minister Nitish Kumar's 20-year track record in Bihar and his priority to maintain law and order across the state. He also praised the current CM Samrat Choudhary's record against crime. "Nitish Kumar has a 20-year track record in Bihar, and the current CM Samrat Choudhary's record is that the government's priority is to maintain the rule of law, with no compromise on this. You must have seen that all the criminals who were in Bihar, Nitish Kumar took care of all of them. Even in the current NDA government led by Samrat Choudhary, the same treatment will be meted out... If there is a crime, the criminal will be caught and will also be punished," he said.

Khan Sir Demands Security, Expresses Faith in Administration

Meanwhile, Educator Khan Sir on Wednesday demanded security from the state government, saying that he "has full faith" in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, a day after firing was reported outside his coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Bihar's Patna.

Speaking to reporters, Khan Sir said, "We have complete faith in the administration. We simply appeal to the government to provide us with security. The way the police have worked... trust has increased, and I have full faith in our CM." He also thanked senior police officials, including the Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma and Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh, for their continued protection throughout from yesterday night till this morning.

Following the firing incident outside his institute last night, Educator Khan Sir said, "We are satisfied with the police action, so far. 50-60 police personnel were present here all night for our security. I thank the Administration for providing security to us." He said that his aim is to educate all poor students, but some people put a hurdle in the process. "This is a shameless act. I appeal to students not to indulge in any fight," he added. He demanded strict action from authorities and alleged the victim was brutally assaulted. He further added that an FIR has been registered, and CCTV footage has been handed over to the police.

Students Protest Outside Coaching Institute

A massive crowd of students gathered outside educator Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday morning, a day after firing was reported outside the premises, which led to a heavy deployment of security forces in the area.

Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured.

Police Investigation Underway

Shots were reportedly fired outside the coaching institute on Tuesday night, in which a security guard sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, SP Kartikeya K Sharma said police were recording statements and investigating the case."This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."

Following the incident, senior police officials, including the Patna SSP and SP, along with multiple police teams, reached the spot. Police said the investigation is underway.